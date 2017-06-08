Illinois care workers ask SCOTUS to review naming of union as exclusive rep

The National Right to Work Committee has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its bid to prevent state and local governments from naming unions as exclusive bargaining representatives for workers.

The NRTWC on Tuesday filed a petition for certiorari on behalf of Illinois workers who provide home-based assistance to disabled people and childcare services under two public aid programs. The group argued that designating a Service Employees International Union affiliate as the care providers’ representative - forcing them to accept a union to speak with the government on their behalf - violated their freedom of association rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r0MNtb