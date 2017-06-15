FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Republicans tout bills to undo NLRB policies, amend labor law
June 15, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 2 months ago

House Republicans tout bills to undo NLRB policies, amend labor law

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday laid out some of their legislative priorities to undo Obama-era National Labor Relations Board policies that they and business groups have long opposed.

At a hearing of a subcommittee of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Republican lawmakers argued that a trio of bills that have been introduced in the House would restore balance and fairness to labor-management relations and benefit workers and employers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ruY5dg

