2 months ago
High court rejects Macy's bid for review of 'micro unit' ruling
#Westlaw News
June 19, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 2 months ago

High court rejects Macy's bid for review of 'micro unit' ruling

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review an appellate court ruling that upheld a bargaining unit of cosmetics and fragrance department workers at a Macy's Inc store, further confirming the legal viability of so-called micro units - at least for the time being.

The high court without explanation denied Macy’s petition for certiorari challenging the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ 2016 decision allowing the workers at a Massachusetts store to organize. Like every other federal appeals court that has considered the issue, the 5th Circuit endorsed the National Labor Relations Board’s framework for smaller bargaining units from its 2011 decision in Specialty Healthcare.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sIKley

