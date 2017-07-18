Surveillance techs at Las Vegas casinos cannot join non-guard unions - D.C. Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday reversed National Labor Relations Board rulings that had allowed surveillance technicians at Las Vegas casino resorts to join a union with other coworkers, ruling that they legally qualify as “guards” who can only join guard-only unions.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the duties of surveillance techs at the Bellagio and the Mirage Casino-Hotel go beyond simply installing and maintaining cameras and their work involves enforcing rules against coworkers, which makes them guards under federal labor law.

