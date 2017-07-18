FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
Surveillance techs at Las Vegas casinos cannot join non-guard unions - D.C. Circuit
#Westlaw News
July 18, 2017 / 11:15 PM

Surveillance techs at Las Vegas casinos cannot join non-guard unions - D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday reversed National Labor Relations Board rulings that had allowed surveillance technicians at Las Vegas casino resorts to join a union with other coworkers, ruling that they legally qualify as “guards” who can only join guard-only unions.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the duties of surveillance techs at the Bellagio and the Mirage Casino-Hotel go beyond simply installing and maintaining cameras and their work involves enforcing rules against coworkers, which makes them guards under federal labor law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u5RMv6

