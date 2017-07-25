FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit rules unions can face N.Y. state law bias claims brought by members
July 25, 2017 / 11:11 PM / in 22 days

2nd Circuit rules unions can face N.Y. state law bias claims brought by members

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Unions' obligations under federal labor law to fairly represent their members in collective bargaining does not block those members' discrimination claims against their unions brought under New York state law, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the National Labor Relations Act's duty of fair representation works in tandem - rather than in conflict - with New York State Human Rights Law (NYSHRL) to protect union members from all types of discrimination.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uWWDB6

