8th Circuit upholds NLRB ruling against staffing firm for anti-union hiring

A federal appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a National Labor Relations Board ruling that a staffing firm violated federal labor law by refusing to hire union organizers, but said the board erred when it ordered the company to hire one of the workers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the NLRB had sufficient evidence to conclude that Aerotek Inc’s decision was motivated by anti-union animus.

