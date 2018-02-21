FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 11:52 PM / in 15 hours

8th Circuit upholds NLRB ruling against staffing firm for anti-union hiring

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a National Labor Relations Board ruling that a staffing firm violated federal labor law by refusing to hire union organizers, but said the board erred when it ordered the company to hire one of the workers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the NLRB had sufficient evidence to conclude that Aerotek Inc’s decision was motivated by anti-union animus.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EKhHg6

