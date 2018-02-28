9th Circuit orders new remedy in long-running dues-checkoff case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday vacated the National Labor Relations Board’s remedy for labor law violations at now-defunct Las Vegas casinos, ruling the casinos’ parent company must pay unions the money they are owed.

The shuttered casinos violated the National Labor Relations Act by unilaterally ending a so-called dues-checkoff arrangement by which they collected union dues from their workers and transmitted them to affiliate casino worker unions of Unite Here, which represents workers across the hospitality, textile and logistics industries.

