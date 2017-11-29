9th Circuit to consider teachers' free speech challenge to union membership policies

(Reuters) -

California public school teachers will urge a federal appeals court next week to revive a lawsuit claiming that depriving them of union membership benefits if they do not pay full union dues violates their free-speech rights.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral argument on Wednesday in the case, which challenges California law requiring all public school teachers to either become dues-paying members of unions or only pay “agency fees” to unions for their nonpolitical expenses.

