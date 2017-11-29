FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit to consider teachers' free speech challenge to union membership policies
November 29, 2017 / 11:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

9th Circuit to consider teachers' free speech challenge to union membership policies

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

California public school teachers will urge a federal appeals court next week to revive a lawsuit claiming that depriving them of union membership benefits if they do not pay full union dues violates their free-speech rights.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral argument on Wednesday in the case, which challenges California law requiring all public school teachers to either become dues-paying members of unions or only pay “agency fees” to unions for their nonpolitical expenses.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AJEH0v

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
