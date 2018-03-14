FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 12:09 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Arbitration defeat moots Airgas' appeal of preliminary injunction - 4th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected a national gas supplier’s challenge to a federal judge’s order that blocked its planned relocation of operations from unionized to nonunionized facilities because an arbitrator had in the meantime decided the underlying dispute over the relocation in a union’s favor.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed with Airgas Inc that the case remained alive because it could have obtained damages and attorneys’ fees if the preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Greenbelt, Maryland was found to have been invalid.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
