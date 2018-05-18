Arbitrator rules Cornell violated labor law with anti-union email

An arbitrator has ruled Cornell University violated federal labor law during a contested unionization election for graduate students working as teaching and research assistants, but he rejected the union’s bid for a new election if it loses.

Howard Edelman of the American Arbitration Association said in a ruling on Wednesday that the mass email sent by Graduate School Dean Barbara Knuth the night before the vote that claimed a union could reduce the amount of graduate students at the university violated the National Labor Relations Act. The email could make student assistants think voting for the union would put their positions in danger, Edelman said.

