Bill to block NLRB jurisdiction over tribal casinos stalls in the U.S. Senate

A bill that would exempt casinos and other tribal businesses on Native American land from the jurisdiction of the National Labor Relations Board has stalled in the U.S. Senate after failing to clear a key procedural hurdle.

The Republican bill, which the U.S. House of Representatives passed in January, fell five votes short on Monday of the 60 required to cut off the Democratic minority’s filibuster and proceed to a vote for passage.

