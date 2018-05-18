FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 11:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Calif. hospital violated NLRA by nixing anniversary raises - D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

California hospital system Prime Healthcare Services violated federal labor law by unilaterally discontinuing anniversary step wage increases for nurses who were represented by a Service Employees International Union affiliate, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit affirmed a National Labor Relations Board’s ruling against Prime Healthcare, rejecting the company’s argument that it could cease paying the anniversary step increases because they were tied to another type of raise in a collective bargaining agreement that expired in 2011.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KAAcGo

