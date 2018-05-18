Calif. hospital violated NLRA by nixing anniversary raises - D.C. Circuit

California hospital system Prime Healthcare Services violated federal labor law by unilaterally discontinuing anniversary step wage increases for nurses who were represented by a Service Employees International Union affiliate, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit affirmed a National Labor Relations Board’s ruling against Prime Healthcare, rejecting the company’s argument that it could cease paying the anniversary step increases because they were tied to another type of raise in a collective bargaining agreement that expired in 2011.

