California hospital must bargain with union - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that a California hospital must bargain with a union, upholding a preliminary injunction requiring union-employer negotiations.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the National Labor Relations Act prohibits employers such as Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, from starting to negotiate with a union and later withdrawing its recognition of the union as its workers’ only bargaining representative.

