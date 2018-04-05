Charter school challenges NLRB jurisdiction at the 5th Circuit

A Louisiana charter school will tell a federal appeals court on Thursday that it is a public workplace and thus outside of the National Labor Relations Board’s jurisdiction.

The case slated for oral argument at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks the first time a federal appeals court has the chance to weigh in on the NLRB’s authority over charter schools, a rapidly expanding part of the nation’s educational system.

