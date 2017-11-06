D.C. Circuit considers impact of Volkswagen 'micro union' on nonunion workers

A federal appeals court on Monday drilled down into how the National Labor Relations Board’s decision approving a bargaining unit of approximately 150 skilled maintenance workers at a Volkswagen plant in Tennessee might affect the company’s treatment of the 1,300 production employees left out of the unit.

While the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit signaled some support at oral argument for the NLRB’s ruling, Circuit Judge Patricia Millett focused on the “tail-wagging-the-dog” effect the smaller group of employees engaging in collective bargaining could have on the much larger group of nonunion production workers.

