FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
D.C. Circuit considers impact of Volkswagen 'micro union' on nonunion workers
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Deals
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
Commentary
Supreme Court must tell anti-gay baker his cakes aren’t art
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 6, 2017 / 11:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

D.C. Circuit considers impact of Volkswagen 'micro union' on nonunion workers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday drilled down into how the National Labor Relations Board’s decision approving a bargaining unit of approximately 150 skilled maintenance workers at a Volkswagen plant in Tennessee might affect the company’s treatment of the 1,300 production employees left out of the unit.

While the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit signaled some support at oral argument for the NLRB’s ruling, Circuit Judge Patricia Millett focused on the “tail-wagging-the-dog” effect the smaller group of employees engaging in collective bargaining could have on the much larger group of nonunion production workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hMzycM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.