FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 6, 2018 / 11:00 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

D.C. Circuit rejects Equinox's challenge to union election despite gun-toting observer

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected a national gym chain’s challenge to a unionization vote in San Francisco, which the company claimed was tainted by the presence of an ex-worker who had been fired after allegedly brandishing a replica handgun on the job.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit signed off on the National Labor Relations Board’s 2016 decision that there was no connection between the union election and the alleged gun incident that prompted Equinox Holdings Inc to terminate Jared Quarles, whom the union used as an election observer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oUqXHX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.