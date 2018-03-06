D.C. Circuit rejects Equinox's challenge to union election despite gun-toting observer

A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected a national gym chain’s challenge to a unionization vote in San Francisco, which the company claimed was tainted by the presence of an ex-worker who had been fired after allegedly brandishing a replica handgun on the job.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit signed off on the National Labor Relations Board’s 2016 decision that there was no connection between the union election and the alleged gun incident that prompted Equinox Holdings Inc to terminate Jared Quarles, whom the union used as an election observer.

