FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 9, 2018 / 9:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

D.C. Circuit reverses NLRB ruling on fired union officials' backpay

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court has ruled a Pennsylvania corrections officers’ union met its obligations under a National Labor Relations Board order to provide backpay to five fired business agents who had represented union members in disciplinary matters.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday reversed the NLRB’s 2016 decision that the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association (PSCOA) did not comply with a 2012 order requiring the union to bargain with the agents’ own union until reaching an agreement or impasse, as well as provide at least two weeks of backpay.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2J9cSOV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.