D.C. Circuit reverses NLRB ruling on fired union officials' backpay

A divided federal appeals court has ruled a Pennsylvania corrections officers’ union met its obligations under a National Labor Relations Board order to provide backpay to five fired business agents who had represented union members in disciplinary matters.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday reversed the NLRB’s 2016 decision that the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association (PSCOA) did not comply with a 2012 order requiring the union to bargain with the agents’ own union until reaching an agreement or impasse, as well as provide at least two weeks of backpay.

