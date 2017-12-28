FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 12:30 AM / in an hour

D.C. Circuit sends Volkswagen 'micro union' case back to NLRB

Robert Iafolla

A federal appeals court has granted the National Labor Relations Board’s request to remand an appeal of its high-profile decision involving a smaller bargaining unit at a Volkswagen Group of America Inc plant in Tennessee.

In a one-page order on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the board can reconsider the matter under its new standard for organizing small groups of a company’s workforce into so-called “micro unions.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pMVyuu

