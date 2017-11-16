FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Farmworker union challenges N.C. law restricting dues checkoffs, legal settlements
November 16, 2017 / 2:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Farmworker union challenges N.C. law restricting dues checkoffs, legal settlements

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A North Carolina union filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday to challenge a state law that takes away farmworker unions’ ability to collect union dues via deductions from members’ paychecks and to enter into settlement agreements with agricultural employers.

The Farm Labor Organizing Committee, represented by a coalition of public interest groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, claimed the law violates farmworkers’ constitutional rights and punishes the union for its organizing activity.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AKSJLn

