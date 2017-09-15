Grocery store co-owner cannot sue union for disruptive protests - 8th Circuit

The co-owner of two grocery stores in Minnesota cannot sue a union for picketing to protest alleged wage theft at shuttered stores that had been at the same locations as his stores, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the National Labor Relations Act did not prohibit the union from demonstrating outside of Thomas Wartman’s stores, even though the protests disrupted business with the stores’ customers and suppliers.

