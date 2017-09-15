FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grocery store co-owner cannot sue union for disruptive protests - 8th Circuit
September 15, 2017 / 9:39 PM / a month ago

Grocery store co-owner cannot sue union for disruptive protests - 8th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The co-owner of two grocery stores in Minnesota cannot sue a union for picketing to protest alleged wage theft at shuttered stores that had been at the same locations as his stores, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the National Labor Relations Act did not prohibit the union from demonstrating outside of Thomas Wartman’s stores, even though the protests disrupted business with the stores’ customers and suppliers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2y4IS1r

