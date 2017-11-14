FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High court declines review of unionization law for home care workers
November 14, 2017 / 6:59 PM / a minute ago

High court declines review of unionization law for home care workers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to consider a challenge to an Illinois law that allowed home health care and childcare workers to elect a Service Employees International Union affiliate as their exclusive bargaining representative.

By rejecting the National Right to Work Committee’s petition for certiorari on Monday, the high court avoided a case that would have been a sequel to its 2014 decision in Harris v. Quinn. That ruling said the SEIU could not collect agency fees – which cover the cost of collective bargaining and other non-political expenses – from home care workers who are not members of the union.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hAmHxv

