High court declines review of unionization law for home care workers

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to consider a challenge to an Illinois law that allowed home health care and childcare workers to elect a Service Employees International Union affiliate as their exclusive bargaining representative.

By rejecting the National Right to Work Committee’s petition for certiorari on Monday, the high court avoided a case that would have been a sequel to its 2014 decision in Harris v. Quinn. That ruling said the SEIU could not collect agency fees – which cover the cost of collective bargaining and other non-political expenses – from home care workers who are not members of the union.

