February 2, 2018 / 11:00 PM / in 2 hours

Hotel owner's retaliatory lawsuit against union violated labor law - NLRB

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A real estate company violated federal labor law by bringing a baseless, retaliatory lawsuit against a union for its involvement in a consumer boycott of the company’s hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled.

A three-member NLRB panel on Thursday said Philadelphia-based Ashford TRS Nickel’s lawsuit was on its face a clear attempt to hit back at union members for exercising their rights protected by the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EACAv6

