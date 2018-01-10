Illinois home health aides ask SCOTUS to review agency fee refund decision

Home health aides in Illinois who won a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court case denying a union the ability to charge workers who are not union members “agency fees” asked the high court on Tuesday to revive their proposed class action seeking a refund of previously collected fees.

The home health aides, represented by the National Right to Work Committee, filed a petition for certiorari seeking review of an October ruling by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said the proposed class of around 80,000 nonunion workers was overly broad. The home health aides who prevailed in Harris v. Quinn must sue individually to determine if they had opposed paying the agency fees, which cover the costs of collective bargaining and other nonpolitical expenses, the 7th Circuit said.

