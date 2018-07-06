In-N-Out unlawfully prevented workers from wearing Fight for $15 buttons - 5th Circuit

In-N-Out Burger Inc violated federal labor law with a rule barring workers from wearing buttons supporting the national Fight for $15 movement for a higher minimum wage and stronger unions, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

A 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel unanimously affirmed the National Labor Relations Board’s 2017 ruling that the burger chain’s concerns about maintaining a unique public image and ensuring food safety did not justify restricting workers’ rights to wear insignias relating to unionization and employment conditions.

