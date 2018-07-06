FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2018 / 12:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

In-N-Out unlawfully prevented workers from wearing Fight for $15 buttons - 5th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

In-N-Out Burger Inc violated federal labor law with a rule barring workers from wearing buttons supporting the national Fight for $15 movement for a higher minimum wage and stronger unions, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

A 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel unanimously affirmed the National Labor Relations Board’s 2017 ruling that the burger chain’s concerns about maintaining a unique public image and ensuring food safety did not justify restricting workers’ rights to wear insignias relating to unionization and employment conditions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KUu6Br

