Laundry company violated labor law by calling police on union handbillers - NLRB

A company in Pennsylvania that provides laundry service to healthcare facilities violated federal labor law by calling the police to remove union representatives who were handing out leaflets demanding higher pay and union rights for workers on public property outside of its facility, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled.

A three-member panel of the NLRB on Friday ruled that ImageFIRST Uniform Rental Service Inc in West Hempfield Township violated the National Labor Relations Act because it was not reasonable for the company to believe it had a property interest that allowed it to exclude the union from nearby public property.

