FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Laundry company violated labor law by calling police on union handbillers - NLRB
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 25, 2017 / 11:34 PM / 25 days ago

Laundry company violated labor law by calling police on union handbillers - NLRB

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A company in Pennsylvania that provides laundry service to healthcare facilities violated federal labor law by calling the police to remove union representatives who were handing out leaflets demanding higher pay and union rights for workers on public property outside of its facility, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled.

A three-member panel of the NLRB on Friday ruled that ImageFIRST Uniform Rental Service Inc in West Hempfield Township violated the National Labor Relations Act because it was not reasonable for the company to believe it had a property interest that allowed it to exclude the union from nearby public property.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wOXiXr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.