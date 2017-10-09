Mass. hospital can give nonunion workers a hiring preference - NLRB

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that a Massachusetts hospital network did not violate federal labor law by giving hiring preferences to nonunion employees over their unionized coworkers.

The NLRB said on Friday that the agency’s general counsel did not try to show the policy was the product of anti-union animus, which was the only available line of attack remaining. The case brought by an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union affiliate challenging the hiring policy of Southcoast Hospitals Groups Inc was on remand from the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

