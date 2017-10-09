FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mass. hospital can give nonunion workers a hiring preference - NLRB
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 9, 2017 / 11:20 PM / 10 days ago

Mass. hospital can give nonunion workers a hiring preference - NLRB

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that a Massachusetts hospital network did not violate federal labor law by giving hiring preferences to nonunion employees over their unionized coworkers.

The NLRB said on Friday that the agency’s general counsel did not try to show the policy was the product of anti-union animus, which was the only available line of attack remaining. The case brought by an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union affiliate challenging the hiring policy of Southcoast Hospitals Groups Inc was on remand from the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gpwvH5

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.