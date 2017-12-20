FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Westlaw News
December 20, 2017 / 2:42 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

NLRB certifies Columbia University student assistant union vote

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has signed off on a vote to unionize by Columbia University students who worked as teaching and research assistants, although the board is likely to reconsider student assistants’ organizing rights under federal labor law in the coming months.

In a 2-1 decision issued Monday, the NLRB’s Democratic members rejected Columbia’s challenge to the student assistants’ December 2016 vote to join an affiliate of the United Autoworkers. The board said the NLRB official’s inconsistent handling of voter identification requirements potentially affected four ballots in an election that the union won by nearly 1,000 votes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BidZwL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.