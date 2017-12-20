NLRB certifies Columbia University student assistant union vote

The National Labor Relations Board has signed off on a vote to unionize by Columbia University students who worked as teaching and research assistants, although the board is likely to reconsider student assistants’ organizing rights under federal labor law in the coming months.

In a 2-1 decision issued Monday, the NLRB’s Democratic members rejected Columbia’s challenge to the student assistants’ December 2016 vote to join an affiliate of the United Autoworkers. The board said the NLRB official’s inconsistent handling of voter identification requirements potentially affected four ballots in an election that the union won by nearly 1,000 votes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BidZwL