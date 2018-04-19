FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018

NLRB general counsel weighs in on union election rules

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb has weighed in on the board’s union election rules, proposing the elimination of a policy that allows parties to delay elections by alleging conduct that interferes with employees’ ability to vote freely.

Robb suggested on Wednesday that the NLRB abandon its “blocking charge” policy, which pauses elections until unfair labor practice charges are resolved, and instead allow elections to proceed and impound the ballots pending resolution of the charges.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qKTlOi

