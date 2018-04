A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that the National Labor Relations Board has jurisdiction over a tribal casino in Southern California.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Casino Pauma is a business entity run by a Native American tribe rather than a tribal government providing services, so it is covered by the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HW5Mkm