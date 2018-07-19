NLRB rejects union's bid to revisit decision on workplace rules

A divided National Labor Relations Board has turned down a union’s request to reconsider its decision in a case involving Boeing Co that made it easier to defend workplace rules.

The board in a 3-2 decision on Tuesday said an International Union of Painters and Allied Trades affiliate had no right to intervene in the case. The union had said the December decision in the Boeing case was wrong and would impact its separate case against a Las Vegas casino.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NZzl4A