Oregon school district's picket ban violated free speech rights - 9th Circ.

A public school district in Oregon violated the free speech rights of unionized teachers by banning picketing and unapproved signs in advance of an anticipated strike, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Jackson County School District No. 9’s argument that its strike policies should be considered “government speech” that clarified the school district’s stance on labor issues rather than restrictions on speech.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DH5755