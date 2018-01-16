FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 1:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Public union tells Supreme Court agency fees pass free speech muster

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A public sector union told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that allowing such unions to charge mandatory fees to nonmembers properly balances workers’ free speech rights with government’s interests as employers.

An American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees affiliate argued in a brief that the court should reject an Illinois government worker’s challenge to its 1977 decision in Abood v. Detroit Board of Education that allowed public sector unions to charge “agency fees” to pay for collective bargaining and other nonpolitical expenses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FIXUyq

