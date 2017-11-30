FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Public worker tells top U.S. court that mandatory union fees violate First Amendment
November 30, 2017

Public worker tells top U.S. court that mandatory union fees violate First Amendment

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A government worker has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its 40-year-old precedent allowing public sector unions to charge mandatory fees to nonmembers, saying that forcing workers to fund labor organizations’ political activities as a condition of employment violates their free-speech rights.

Mark Janus argued in a brief filed with the court on Wednesday that “agency fees” – which are earmarked to pay for collective bargaining and other nonpolitical activities – actually subsidize public unions’ political agenda since there is no distinction between lobbying the government and bargaining with it as an employer.

