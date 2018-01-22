FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 11:48 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Republican lawmakers support public union fees in U.S. Supreme Court brief

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A group of about 45 current and former Republican lawmakers told the U.S. Supreme Court that workers’ free speech rights do not bar public sector unions from charging workers who are not members agency fees to pay for collective bargaining and other nonpolitical expenses.

Those state and local lawmakers filed an amicus brief on Friday urging the high court to uphold its 1977 ruling in Abood v. Board of Education, which allows public unions to collect agency fees. States have the authority to require their workers to pay unions for acting as their exclusive bargaining agent, even if that bargaining is inherently political, they said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n2RIZP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
