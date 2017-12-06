Right-to-work states, conservative groups back challenge to public union fees

A coalition of 20 so-called right-to-work states has backed a government worker’s challenge at the U.S. Supreme Court to public sector unions’ ability to make nonmembers pay fees earmarked for collective bargaining and other nonpolitical activities.

In amicus briefs submitted to the high court by the Wednesday deadline, the states and more than a dozen conservative groups urged the justices to strike down a 40-year-old precedent that allows public unions to charge “agency fees” to nonmembers, saying they actually fund political activity in a violation of nonmembers’ rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

