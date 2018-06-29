Supreme Court revives lawsuit seeking union agency fee refunds

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday revived a proposed class action filed by Illinois home health aides who were not union members and are seeking a refund of about $32 million in so-called “agency fees” they had to pay to a Service Employees International Union affiliate, a day after it ruled that requiring public sector workers to pay those fees is unconstitutional.

The high court vacated a 2017 ruling by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that home health aides must sue individually to determine if they had opposed paying the fees, which pay for collective bargaining and other nonpolitical expenses, and could be entitled to a refund. The Supreme Court had ruled in 2014 that the home health aides, who were paid with Medicaid funding, could not be charged agency fees because they were not full-fledged public employees and remanded the case.

