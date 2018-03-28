FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 12:20 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

T-Mobile's selective bargaining not permitted under labor law - D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A divided appeals court on Tuesday ruled that T-Mobile USA Inc could not bargain with a union that had apparently lost majority support only over issues that the company selected.

In a 2-1 per curiam judgment, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit affirmed a National Labor Relations Board ruling that an employer that has evidence that a union no longer has majority support can either withdraw its recognition of the union or wait for the results of an election to determine whether the union still has majority support and continue to honor its overall bargaining obligations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uqHmdd

