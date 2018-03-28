T-Mobile's selective bargaining not permitted under labor law - D.C. Circuit

A divided appeals court on Tuesday ruled that T-Mobile USA Inc could not bargain with a union that had apparently lost majority support only over issues that the company selected.

In a 2-1 per curiam judgment, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit affirmed a National Labor Relations Board ruling that an employer that has evidence that a union no longer has majority support can either withdraw its recognition of the union or wait for the results of an election to determine whether the union still has majority support and continue to honor its overall bargaining obligations.

