Union gives up 'micro union' organizing strategy at Yale University

A union has withdrawn its petition to represent graduate students at Yale University who work as teaching and research assistants, ending an organizing campaign that had used an unusual strategy of separate bargaining units for assistants in different academic departments.

The National Labor Relations Board on Monday accepted Unite Here Local 33’s withdrawal and closed the case. Graduate students in six departments, including the history and English departments, voted to unionize last February, but Yale, represented by Proskauer Rose, has refused to bargain with the union.

