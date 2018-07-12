Union members can inspect CBAs, but have no right to copy them - 1st Circuit

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that unions are not required to let members take notes when they inspect collective bargaining agreements, throwing out a U.S. Labor Department lawsuit against a hotel and food service workers union in Boston.

A unanimous panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act states union members can inspect CBAs but does not say they can create handwritten copies of those documents. Elsewhere in the law it expressly states who can get copies, the judges noted.

