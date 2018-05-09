Union resignation policy violates federal labor law - D.C. Circuit

An electricians’ union in Detroit violated federal labor law by requiring members to appear at its union hall and present photo identification in order to resign from the union or revoke their authorization for automatic dues deductions, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit affirmed the National Labor Relations Board’s ruling against an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers affiliate, saying the board’s conclusion that the resignation policy unlawfully burdened members’ rights under the National Labor Relations Act was reasonable.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2K3cQZQ