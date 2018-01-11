U.S. House passes bill to block NLRB jurisdiction over tribal casinos

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation designed to block the National Labor Relations Board’s jurisdiction over casinos and other tribal businesses on Native American land.

On a 239 to 173 vote, lawmakers late Wednesday approved a bill that would prevent the NLRB from hearing petitions for union elections or claims of unfair labor practices filed by workers. Twenty-three Democrats crossed the aisle to support the Republican measure.

