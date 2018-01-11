FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 11:33 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

U.S. House passes bill to block NLRB jurisdiction over tribal casinos

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation designed to block the National Labor Relations Board’s jurisdiction over casinos and other tribal businesses on Native American land.

On a 239 to 173 vote, lawmakers late Wednesday approved a bill that would prevent the NLRB from hearing petitions for union elections or claims of unfair labor practices filed by workers. Twenty-three Democrats crossed the aisle to support the Republican measure.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mmgG5U

