July 12, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

U.S. proposal could threaten home care workers' automatic union dues payments

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Trump administration on Thursday proposed rolling back an Obama-era rule for workers who provide in-home care through state Medicaid programs that could eliminate their automatic union dues payments.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said in a Federal Register notice that it wanted to rescind the 2014 rule because it was concerned the measure, which allows states to make payments to third parties on behalf of home care workers for employee benefits, was overbroad and had been outside its authority to issue.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zAItJN

