What SCOTUS’ Janus decision could mean for exclusive representation – experts

The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent landmark decision on union fees has opened the door to legal challenges on public sector unions’ authority to exclusively represent workers, a lynchpin in the U.S. system of collective bargaining, labor law experts said.

The high court ruled late last month in Janus v. AFSCME that charging nonunion public workers “agency fees” that pay for collective bargaining and other nonpolitical expenses violates the Constitution’s First Amendment.

