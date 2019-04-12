Westlaw News
Volkswagen workers launch new bid for UAW unit at Tennessee plant

Daniel Wiessner

A group of Volkswagen employees has launched a bid to unionize 1,700 workers at a Chattanooga, Tennessee assembly plant, after the United Auto Workers union lost a high-profile election there five years ago.

The workers proposed a bargaining unit that includes all of the plant’s production and skilled trade workers, and called for a two-day election beginning April 29, in a petition filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday.

