2 months ago
Federal judge tosses Amazon warehouse workers' security check state-law claims
June 8, 2017 / 10:42 PM / 2 months ago

Federal judge tosses Amazon warehouse workers' security check state-law claims

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Kentucky has dismissed a lawsuit by workers at Amazon.com warehouses saying they should be compensated for time spent in security screening, tossing the state-law claims that the workers pressed after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out their federal law claims.

U.S. District Judge David Hale in Louisville on Wednesday ruled that the Nevada and Arizona wage laws that the plaintiffs, who were hired by Integrity Staffing Solutions Inc to work at the warehouses, sued under are not materially different from the Fair Labor Standards Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r7dQY0

