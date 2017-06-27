DOL to issue wage law opinion letters, reinstating pre-Obama administration policy

The U.S. Labor Department announced on Tuesday that it will resume issuing opinion letters on the application of federal labor and employment laws to specific situations, which the department’s Wage and Hour Division had done for decades before it halted the practice during the Obama administration.

In addition to providing compliance assistance on how the Fair Labor Standards Act and other employment laws apply to a particular circumstance, employers can use the letters to establish a good faith defense against lawsuits to close off the possibility of certain kinds of enhanced damages or avoid liability all together, employment lawyers told Reuters.

