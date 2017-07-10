Apple retail workers to argue security check time covered by Calif. wage law

Former workers at Apple Inc retail stores will ask a federal appeals court on Tuesday to revive their class action claiming that California law requires the technology giant to pay them for their time spent in security checks.

The workers, represented by Kimberly Kralowec of the Kralowec Law Group, will try to convince the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at oral argument that the time spent in security checks is compensable under California law because they were under Apple's control during that time and the checks benefited the company.

