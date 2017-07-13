FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit looks to Calif. high court for answer in Apple security check case
July 13, 2017 / 2:50 AM / in a month

9th Circuit looks to Calif. high court for answer in Apple security check case

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court signaled that it would ask the California Supreme Court to clarify whether state law mandates that Apple Inc pay retail workers for time spent in security checks that they could have avoided by not bringing bags to and from work.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals during oral argument on Tuesday appeared to reject the claim from Apple lawyer Julie Dunne of Littler Mendelson that California's high court already ruled in 2000 that an employer must pay workers for time spent on an activity only if it is mandatory.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ubnbyr

