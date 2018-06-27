7th Circuit revives Illinois wage claims on Office Depot's sales commissions

(Reuters) -

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a former Office Depot Inc saleswoman’s lawsuit claiming that changes the company made to its compensation plan for selling furniture violated Illinois wage law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Office Depot’s incentive payments to former saleswoman Daryl Sutula-Johnson counted as commissions under Illinois wage law, which imposes stricter requirements on how they must be paid than for bonuses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KqDwYm