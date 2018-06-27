FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 27, 2018 / 12:21 AM / in 2 hours

7th Circuit revives Illinois wage claims on Office Depot's sales commissions

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a former Office Depot Inc saleswoman’s lawsuit claiming that changes the company made to its compensation plan for selling furniture violated Illinois wage law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Office Depot’s incentive payments to former saleswoman Daryl Sutula-Johnson counted as commissions under Illinois wage law, which imposes stricter requirements on how they must be paid than for bonuses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KqDwYm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.