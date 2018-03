A federal judge in San Francisco on Wednesday trimmed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories Inc, ruling that the company did not need to compensate a former service specialist for the time he spent on call.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said Julian Scott’s activities were not so restricted when he was on call that he could be considered to be at work under California law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GRVX2w